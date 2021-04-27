Williams will come off the bench Tuesday at Boston, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 26-year-old started Monday against the 76ers and had eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with Luguentz Dort (rest) rejoining the lineup. Williams should still be once of the first options off the bench for Oklahoma City.