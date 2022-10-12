Williams didn't play in Tuesday's preseason win over Detroit due to a right groin strain.

Williams was excluded from the starting lineup for last week's preseason loss to the Mavericks, but he played 20 minutes off the bench and racked up six points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. However, he hasn't played in any of the team's last three exhibition games and is apparently dealing with a groin issue. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's preseason finale against the Spurs.