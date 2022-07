Williams agreed to a four-year, $27.2 million contract extension Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game over his last two seasons with the Thunder, Williams was able to agree upon a deal that will keep him in OKC presumably until at least the 2026-27 season. Despite inking the extension, the 27-year-old is still likely not going to be a feature option for the Thunder.