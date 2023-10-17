Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Thursday that Williams (back) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks but is "tricky to put a timeline on", Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Williams continues to deal with back spasms but has no timeline for a return. It seems unlikely he will suit up in Thursday's preseason matchup with Detroit.
