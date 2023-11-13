Williams (back) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report for Tuesday's matchup against the Spurs.

Williams has yet to play this season due to back spasms. However, it appears he could make his season debut Tuesday. The forward averaged 22.8 minutes per game across 53 appearances (10 starts) last season, but he may see a decreased role this year now that Chet Holmgren is healthy and making an impact.