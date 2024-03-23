Williams logged 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and four steals over 23 minutes during Friday's 123-103 victory over Toronto.

His four steals Friday was a season high for Williams. He saw extended playing time with Oklahoma City up as much as 22 points, and his 23 minutes on the court were his most since Feb. 4, which was also against the Raptors. He would be the next man up off the bench for the Thunder should Gordon Hayward, Carson Wallace or starter Jalen Williams be sidelined.