Williams had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Williams was one of seven Thunder players that scored in double digits in this game, but he made his presence felt in other ways aside from his scoring numbers -- he ended just one assist shy of putting up a double-double while also grabbing seven boards. This is the third time he records nine assists in a single game, and it goes to show just how impactful Williams can be when he's given a larger role on offense.