Williams compiled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes Monday in the Thunder's 119-112 overtime loss to the Lakers.

For the fifth straight game, Williams was able to clear the 20-minute mark for the shorthanded Thunder, who only had eight players available. Williams has predictably cooled off since popping for a season-high 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field Feb. 3 versus the Rockets, but he's still been a useful deep-league option over the subsequent three contests with averages of 8.7 points (on 54.5 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists. The Thunder are expected to remain without multiple rotation players for at least a couple more games, so look for Williams to continue to enjoy an elevated role.