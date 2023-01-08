Williams is starting against the Mavericks on Sunday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Jaylin Williams was originally announced as a starter, but in the end, it's Kenrich Williams who will replace Mike Muscala in the starting unit. The former TCU standout is averaging 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in four starts this season.
