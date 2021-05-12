Williams will start at point guard Tuesday against the Kings, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
With the Thunder down Ty Jerome (calf), Luguentz Dort (knee) and Theo Maledon (foot), Williams will get the nod at point guard. In his 12 starts this season, he's averaged 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.0 minutes.
