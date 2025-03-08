Williams is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
With six Thunder plays out with injury, Williams will make his second start of the season Friday. He has averaged 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 15.6 minutes per game since the beginning of February.
