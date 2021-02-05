Williams will start Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With the Thunder down a myriad of players, Williams will get the nod at should see plenty of action. In the four games that he's seen 20-plus minutes this season, he's averaged 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.0 minutes.