Williams is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Bucks on Monday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Monday due to the absences of Jalen Williams (wrist) and Cason Wallace (shoulder). Williams is coming off a double-double performance against the Kings on Saturday, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 22 minutes.