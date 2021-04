Williams will start in Monday's game against the Wizards, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams will return to the starting lineup with Luguentz Dort (hip) ruled out of Monday's game. In his last three starts, Williams has averaged 8.0 points on 29.0 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 triple per game.