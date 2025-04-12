Williams is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Jazz, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
The Thunder will rest most of their regulars for this contest, so Williams will move into the first unit. He'll start alongside Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Dillon Jones and Jaylin Williams.
