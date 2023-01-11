Williams is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game at Miami, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams made his fifth start of the season Sunday against the Mavericks and had 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes, but he won't remain in the starting five for Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old should still be involved off the bench for Oklahoma City while Eugene Omoruyi enters the lineup.