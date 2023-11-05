Williams (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Williams hasn't yet made his season debut due to back spasms and will be unavailable once again Monday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Out against Golden State•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Sitting out Monday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Remains out•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Out two games•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Remains without return timetable•