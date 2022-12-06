Williams (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Williams will miss his second straight game due to a right knee sprain. Aaron Wiggins should continue to see extended minutes with the 27-year-old forward out. Williams will have plenty of time to heal his knee before Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
