Williams closed Monday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes.

The Thunder are dealing with several injuries these days, but Williams' minutes haven't really gone up much. Over his last four games, he's averaging 11.9 minutes per contest with 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.