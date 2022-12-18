Williams (knee) finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Williams was back in action after a six-game absence due to a right knee sprain, and while he produced well during his time on the court, he can't be counted on to regularly receive 30 minutes like he did Saturday. Oklahoma City was without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back), Josh Giddey (illness) and Darius Bazley (illness) for the second half of the back-to-back set, and Aleksej Pokusevski (eye) also spent some time in the locker room Saturday. All four players could be good to go Monday against the Trail Blazers, making Williams a prime candidate to lose out on minutes.