Williams produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Suns.

The Thunder were missing several key players Wednesday, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (shin), and Williams made the most of his opportunity. With two games remaining in the regular season and the No. 1 seed locked up a while ago, more maintenance could be on the way for Oklahoma City's key rotation players.