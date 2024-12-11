Williams ended with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 win over Dallas.

Williams recorded a season-high three steals in the win, continuing to play as a reliable depth piece. Since making his season debut about a month ago, Williams has been able to provide Oklahoma City with a versatile wing presence, capable of playing as a small-ball center at times. Although his production is often nothing to write home about, his impact is certainly visible for all to see.