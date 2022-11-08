Williams contributed 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-103 loss to the Pistons.
The numbers were relatively modest, but Williams was actually the Thunder's second-leading scorer on the night behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 as well as the team's leading rebounder. Williams is a decent contributor off OKC's bench, but he has yet to score more than 12 points in a game this season, limiting his fantasy ceiling.
