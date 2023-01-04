Williams finished Monday's 150-117 win over the Celtics with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes.

Williams supplanted Jaylin Williams in the starting five Monday, with head coach Mark Daigneault opting for an undersized frontcourt on a night star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) wasn't available. Given the ever-changing nature of Daigneault's rotation, Williams can't be considered a lock to see his playing time expand from what he received Tuesday, but a consistent 20-minute role would at least make him worthy of a look in deeper leagues where he's available.