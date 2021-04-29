Williams will see his minutes decreased Thursday against the Pelicans, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Coach Mark Daigneault said that Gabriel Deck and Charlie Brown will replace Williams in the rotation Thursday so the team can get a better look at those two players. Williams has averaged 27.5 minutes per game across the last five contests, but he appears to be in line for a sharp decrease in his minutes, at least temporarily.