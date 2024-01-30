Williams provided eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 107-101 loss to the Timberwolves.
Williams led all Thunder players in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and ending two points short of the double-digit mark in a losing effort. Williams has tallied eight or more points in eight games this season, including in two of his last three outings.
