Williams (back) didn't play in Thursday's 118-116 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Williams missed the Thunder's final three preseason games due to back spasms. His status for the regular season remains unclear. The veteran forward has played at least 20 minutes per game in each of his first three seasons with Oklahoma City, but he may have a reduced role in 2023-24 now that Chet Holmgren is healthy.