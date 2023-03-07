Williams underwent a successful surgery Monday to repair the scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Williams suffered the injury at the beginning of March and will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing surgery. He'll finish the season with averages of 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.8 minutes across 55 appearances. The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $20.01 million extension in October of 2022, so he's still under contract with the Thunder through 2026-27.