Williams posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 97-95 loss to the Thunder.

After recording a career-high 24 points in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, Williams was much less effective on the scoreboard Friday. However, he was still a major contributor in other areas, as he led the team in rebounds and assists during the narrow defeat. He could remain in the starting five Sunday if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) and Theo Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) remain out against the Bucks.