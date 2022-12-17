Williams (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

The presence of Williams will add some much-needed depth for a Thunder team that will be without the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) and Josh Giddey (illness) in this contest. This will be Williams' first game since Dec. 3, so the coaching staff might ease him back into the flow of the game as he has missed each of the Thunder's last six contests.