Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Williams has yet to debut this season as he continues to rehab following left knee surgery. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Kings.
