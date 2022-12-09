Williams (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Williams' absence will extend to three games due to a right knee sprain. The 27-year-old forward's next chance to play is Monday's game against Dallas.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Out due to knee sprain•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Big minutes off bench•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Starting Monday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Teases double-double off bench•