Williams suffered a left ankle sprain during Monday's game against Detroit and won't return, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Williams drew the start Monday, but he wasn't able to fully capitalize on it after suffering the ankle injury. Svi Mykhailiuk should see additional minutes the rest of the way with Williams done for the night.
