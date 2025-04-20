Williams will come off the bench during Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal-round series against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams recorded a double-double in the regular-season finale for the Oklahoma City, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists in the win against the Pelicans. However, he'll revert back to the bench Sunday against Memphis.