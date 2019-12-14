Thunder's Kevin Hervey: Called up by Thunder
Hervey (ankle) was recalled by the Thunder on Thursday.
Hervey, who's dealing with a minor ankle injury, will join the Thunder for the first time this season. The University of Texas-Arlington product signed a two-way contract earlier this week after impressing with his play in the G League, where he's averaging 19.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.3 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game this season. Hervey will likely serve primarily as rotational depth but could get some run if there are any injuries in the Thunder's frontcourt.
