Thunder's Kevin Hervey: Notches bench-high 12 points Monday
Hervey finished Monday's 82-92 summer league win over the Raptors with 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 15 minutes.
The 57th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Hervey has been relatively quiet throughout the summer league thus far. However, his performance Monday was a nice breakout, as Hervey shot 66.7 percent from the field and 75 percent from three-point land to score 12 points in just 15 minutes. It was an extremely efficient outing and shows the all-around scoring potential that the 6-foot-8 forward has. Hervey averaged a whopping 20.5 points in his final year of collegiate eligibility at Texas at Arlington.
