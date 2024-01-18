Johnson (illness) is available to face the Jazz on Thursday.
Johnson will be available to face the Jazz on Thursday after being included in the injury report earlier in the day due to a non-COVID illness. Even if he's available off the bench, Johnson's fantasy upside won't be high, as he's made just two appearances this season -- both off the bench during blowout contests.
