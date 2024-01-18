Johnson is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness.
Johnson has only made two appearances for the Thunder this season. If the rookie forward is ruled out, his absence shouldn't impact the team's rotation.
More News
-
Thunder's Keyontae Johnson: Returns to G League•
-
Thunder's Keyontae Johnson: Joining Thunder•
-
Thunder's Keyontae Johnson: Set to play Saturday•
-
Thunder's Keyontae Johnson: Officially signs two-way deal•
-
Thunder's Keyontae Johnson: Out next three games•
-
Thunder's Keyontae Johnson: Heading to Oklahoma City•