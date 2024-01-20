Johnson logged 27 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals and a block in 38 minutes during Oklahoma City's 111-101 win over Rio Grande on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Johnson led the Blue offensively in both points and field goal attempts. He was also active defensively, leading the team with four steals.
