Thunder's Kyle Singler: Averages 23.8 minutes in preseason
Singler averaged 23.8 minutes over five games this preseason.
Singler saw a huge decrease in playing time last season, averaging 12 minutes over just 32 games. A major factor was his inefficient shooting, hitting just 18.9 percent of his three-pointers. The additions of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George shore up the Thunder at the wing, making it unlikely Singler sees an increased role this season.
