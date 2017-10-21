Thunder's Kyle Singler: Inactive Saturday
Singler is inactive for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Singler will be unavailable once again after sitting out Thursday's regular-season opener. The Thunder will continue to rely on Alex Abrines and Jerami Grant to provide depth on the wing.
