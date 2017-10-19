Thunder's Kyle Singler: Inactive Thursday

Singler is inactive for Thursday's season opener against the Knicks, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

It appears coach Billy Donovan will look towards the likes of Alex Abrines and Jerami Grant to provide depth on the wing. The move isn't particularly surprising, however, as Singler posted just 2.8 points per game last year.

