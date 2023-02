Waters closed with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Monday's 141-114 loss to the Warriors.

Waters re-entered the rotation Monday, seeing action for the first time in over two weeks. The Thunder continue to change their rotation on seemingly a nightly basis, making streaming almost impossible. With that said, Waters has only been used sparingly thus far this season, meaning managers can safely avoid in him just about every format.