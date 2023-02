Waters did not take the floor for the Blue's Wednesday night matchup against the Mad Ants.

Even though Waters suited up for the Thunder game on Feb. 7, he did not have the opportunity to showcase his skills the next day for the Blue. Waters is currently on a two-way deal, so that could play a role in why he didn't suit up for a back-to-back. When he's back with the Blue, expect him to make an impact as one of the main offensive weapons.