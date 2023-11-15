Waters registered six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) over five minutes during Tuesday's 123-87 victory over the Spurs.

Waters featured in the rotation for just the fifth time this season, joining a number of his teammates who have also seen limited run thus far. This was simply a result of the Thunder gaining control early against a Spurs team playing for nothing more than lottery balls. Waters remains a non-factor and barring a significant run of injuries to other players, it appears he will spend more time cheering on from the sideline than actually playing this season.