Waters logged two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 10 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 120-104 loss to the Pistons.

After turning in 33- and 20-point performances with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Jan. 21 and 24, Waters rejoined the parent club ahead of the Thunder's last two contests. After seeing two minutes of garbage time at the tail end of Friday's 107-83 win over the Pelicans, Waters saw more extended playing time Sunday, but he didn't check into the contest until the Thunder trailed by 16 points with 9:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old doesn't look as though he'll be a regular contributor in the Oklahoma City rotation while the club is at full strength.