Waters notched 23 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 132-101 loss to Phoenix.

Waters went off in the second quarter, knocking down five of seven three-point attempts and all three of his free throws for 18 points as the Thunder tried to keep pace with the Suns. Unfortunately, he was unable to carry his hot shooting into the second half as he went just 1-of-6 from the field over the final two quarters while adding two rebounds. The rookie forward played 30 minutes, the most minutes he's seen in any game this season, and matched his season high with 23 points while also knocking down a season-high six three-pointers.