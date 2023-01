Waters finished with 30 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Waters played a key role in helping the Blue secure the victory, finishing as the leading scorer while also being active on the glass. He also showcased his defensive versatility as a rim protector finishing with a team-high four blocks.