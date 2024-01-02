Waters III logged 26 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Oklahoma City's 111-117 loss to Maine on Wednesday

Waters led the team with 26 points, despite being third on the team with 13 field goal attempts. He was productive from distance, connecting on five of nine three-point attempts.