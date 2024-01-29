Waters logged 33 points (12-19 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Oklahoma City's 128-105 win over Mexico City on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Waters was highly productive offensively for the Blue, as he led the team in scoring. Most of his damage was done from three-point distance, as he connected with seven long-range shots.